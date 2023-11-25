I Would Rather Be Reading to Host Third Annual “Lights on Main”

I Would Rather Be Reading (IWRBR), a Louisville-based nonprofit that provides equitable access to literacy education and social-emotional learning to children with backgrounds of trauma, is partnering with other local nonprofits and schools for its third annual "Lights on Main" starting Friday, November 25, and running through Sunday, December 11. The event will be held in the RePurposed space, located at 615 West Main Street.

The free community-wide event includes a display of an anticipated 100 live Christmas trees in downtown Louisville, decorated for the holiday season by each participating organization. The event is intended to promote community and togetherness.

For more information call (502) 409-4004 or visit www.iwouldratherbereading.org/lights-on-main

ABOUT I WOULD RATHER BE READING

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2018, I Would Rather Be Reading is a nonprofit organization that provides equitable access to trauma-responsive literacy support and social-emotional learning to children across greater Louisville. The organization provides reading tutoring, summer camps, after-school programs, family engagement sessions, and professional development for educators and out-of-school time providers. Since its founding, I Would Rather Be Reading has trained nearly 100 Trauma Informed Reading Mentors (TIRM), partnered with six schools, and created training courses for teachers and other nonprofit organizations. Visit https://www.iwouldratherbereading.org to learn more.