Ichthus Music Festival

Ichthus Music Festival is a two-day outdoor event with the mission of bringing together people in community for family-friendly fun & fellowship through Christian music and message. There will be a "Worship Night" on Friday Evening. Saturday afternoon will feature great Indie Bands on two stages while getting ready for headline artists Unspoken, J J Weeks and more! Please check the website for regular updates. Get your tickets early for the best pricing.

Where: Servant Heart Farm (Ichthus Farm) – Wilmore, KY

When: Friday – September 27, 2024 – 6:00PM – 9:30PM

Saturday – September 28, 2024 – Noon – 10:00PM

For more information visit ichthusfest.org

Tickets: https://thebeaconfoundationinc.ticketspice.com/ichthus-music-festival