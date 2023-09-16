Ichthus Music Festival - Wilmore

× Expand grpahics by: Nicole Huber at https://allthingstogether.net/ Ichthus Music Festival Flyer

Ichthus Music Festival

The "iconic" Ichthus Music Festival is scheduled for September 15-16, 2023 and will consist of a FREE worship night on Friday in addition to the ticketed event on Saturday. Primitive camping is available that weekend for a nominal fee.

Micah Tyler, Ryan Stevenson and Apollo LTD will perform on Saturday evening on the Main Stage. Many more Christian artists will be playing throughout the afternoon on both Main & Deep End Stages. Tickets are available at www.iTicket.com. Get your tickets early for the best prices.

For more information and the latest update on details check out the website at: www.ichthusfest.org. Hope to see you there!