Henderson Riverfront Independence Day Firework Celebration

× Expand Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com 4th of july American flags line a picnic area at Wendy Park on Whiskey Island during this years Cleveland fireworks show, July 4, 2009

Independence Day Firework Celebration

Come celebrate Independence Day as we light up the sky on the downtown river front with dazzling fireworks plus live music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun.

Food vendors open at 5:00 PM

Children’s Entertainment & Live Music begins at 6:00 PM

Beer Garden opens at 6:30 PM

Fireworks show begins at approx. 9:15 PM

For more information, please visit downtownhenderson.org/events/