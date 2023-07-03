Henderson Riverfront Independence Day Firework Celebration

to

Henderson Riverfront , Kentucky 42420

Independence Day Firework Celebration

Come celebrate Independence Day as we light up the sky on the downtown river front with dazzling fireworks plus live music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun.

Food vendors open at 5:00 PM

Children’s Entertainment & Live Music begins at 6:00 PM

Beer Garden opens at 6:30 PM

Fireworks show begins at approx. 9:15 PM

For more information, please visit downtownhenderson.org/events/

Henderson Riverfront , Kentucky 42420
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
