Independence Day Parade and Fireworks in Maysville!

Enjoy food, fireworks and fun as Maysville Celebrates Independence Day! There are two concerts starting at 5 at Limestone Landing and inflatables, music, hotdogs, and the bike decorating contest at Rotary Park. The iconic parade starts at 7 and fireworks at dusk.

For more information, please Contact: Caroline Reece at: 606.563.5624 or visit cms5.revize.com/revize/maysvilletourism/