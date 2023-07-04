× Expand Adobe 4th of July

Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Maysville with a classic parade, fireworks, food, music and shopping. Located in our Entertainment District, you are sure to find plenty of activities to occupy your holiday weekend.

For more information, please call 606.564.5624 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php#collapse2720b2