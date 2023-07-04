Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville
to
Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
4th of July
Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Maysville with a classic parade, fireworks, food, music and shopping. Located in our Entertainment District, you are sure to find plenty of activities to occupy your holiday weekend.
For more information, please call 606.564.5624 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php#collapse2720b2
Maysville, Kentucky 41056
