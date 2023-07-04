Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville

to

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

 Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Maysville with a classic parade, fireworks, food, music and shopping. Located in our Entertainment District, you are sure to find plenty of activities to occupy your holiday weekend.

For more information, please call 606.564.5624 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php#collapse2720b2

Info

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
606.564.5624
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville - 2023-07-04 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville - 2023-07-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville - 2023-07-04 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Independence Day Parade & Fireworks - Maysville - 2023-07-04 17:00:00 ical