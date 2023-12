Indoor Antique Tractor & Engine Show - WKU

Friday, January 12th 12:00 p.m. (Noon) to 5:00 p.m.

Saturay, January 13th 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Admission $5.00; Children 12 and under are free

Free Vendor Booths

Early Setup Friday, January 12th 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 13th Setup 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Tractor & Engine Parts, Toy Vendors, Tractors for sale, and more

Please visit on Facebook for more information