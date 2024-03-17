Ink and Watercolor Home Portraits Workshop - Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

 Ink and Watercolor Home Portraits Workshop

Bring a letter sized print out pic of the house you want to illustrate and instructor Maizie Clarke will lead you through the process of creating your very own home portrait. This workshop is perfect for all skill levels and great for a creative day out with friends.

All art materials included but don't forget your printed out picture of the home you want to illustrate.

Register at least 3 days in advance to reserve your spot.

For more information, please visit cli.re/60713-ink-and-watercolor-home-portraits-workshop

Education & Learning, Workshops
502.454.9954
