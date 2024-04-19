× Expand Institute 193 Exhibition opening reception flyer

Institute 193 Exhibitions Opening

We are excited to announce Institute 193’s upcoming exhibitions, opening on April 19, 2024. Mary T. Smith’s Mississippi Metal On Highway 51 will open at 215 N Limestone, and Robert Oglander’s Busy Every Day will open at 193 N Limestone. We hope you can join us for the opening reception’s on Friday, the 19th, from 6–8 PM. Receptions will be held at both Institute 193 locations, 193 and 215 North Limestone.

For more information, reach out to info@institute193.org.