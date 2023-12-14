× Expand Image by Jessica M. Simpson Untitled Artwork Institute 193 Holiday

Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington

Join us Thursday December 14th from 5-7 PM for holiday festivities, Institute 193 style! Come enjoy music provided by DJ Best Western (AKA Ryan Filchak) and complimentary holiday refreshments as we celebrate the season and decorate the Institute 193 tree. Bring an ornament of your own to help decorate, or use one of our’s. While you’re around, check out our annual 193 SELLS OUT shop featuring Institute 193 publications, artist books and merchandise and original artwork and prints by local artists, for all your gift-giving needs this season. We look forward to celebrating with all of you again this year!

