Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington

to

Institute 193 193 N Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington

Join us Thursday December 14th from 5-7 PM for holiday festivities, Institute 193 style! Come enjoy music provided by DJ Best Western (AKA Ryan Filchak) and complimentary holiday refreshments as we celebrate the season and decorate the Institute 193 tree. Bring an ornament of your own to help decorate, or use one of our’s. While you’re around, check out our annual 193 SELLS OUT shop featuring Institute 193 publications, artist books and merchandise and original artwork and prints by local artists, for all your gift-giving needs this season. We look forward to celebrating with all of you again this year!

For more information, please visit institute193.org

Info

Institute 193 193 N Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
859.619.6333
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington - 2023-12-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington - 2023-12-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington - 2023-12-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Institute 193 Holiday Party - Lexington - 2023-12-14 17:00:00 ical