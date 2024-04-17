× Expand Intro to Lasering Intro to Lasering

Intro to Lasering - Madisonville

In this first class, participants will learn the basic functions of the laser, what types of materials can be used, and the types of items that a person can engrave. Participants will go through design software for shapes, text, and formatting.

For more information, please call 270.825.8144 or visit placefull.com/4-17-24-intro-to-lasering?fbclid=iwar2bv46ju0gxq_80xjk4jdfjf9mf4zrycvn0uuob8xnk5ne_dzlisxeemf8_aem_azqy3ak4iodfdrisqkouceubqqnu6fyxr2wzft_gpwyafr6wdnyl7heleni8zqmtldu2eunjkwklf-p-mgtqxtil