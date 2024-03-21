× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Clermont Supper Club at The Kitchen Table

The James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Clermont Supper Club at The Kitchen Table

Join Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe at The Kitchen Table Restaurant and be among the first to enjoy the latest releases from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Each Clermont Supper Club features a new menu of Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories from the First Family of Bourbon.

At Clermont Supper Club, guests taste the latest releases alongside a specially crafted dinner paired with a selection of cocktails and pours from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio. Following dinner, guests have the opportunity to purchase limited offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

The first supper club of 2024 will feature the last of some rare releases from previous years including Little Book, Hardin's Creek, Booker's, Knob Creek, and other brands. Future dates for 2024 are also available now!

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, March 21st 2024

• Time: 5:30 – 9:00 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

For more information, Link: beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-supper-club-clermont-2