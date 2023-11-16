× Expand James B. Beam Distilling Co. James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Clermont Supper Club

The James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Clermont Supper Club at The Kitchen Table

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on November 16th and join Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe as well as The Kitchen Table Executive Chef for the next Clermont Supper Club of 2023 and enjoy a curated tasting of our 2023 Distillers’ Share releases along with an evening of Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories.

Launched in 2022, Distillers’ Share is where we seek to embolden the possibilities of American Whiskey. A space for our 8th generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe to explore the subtle nuances and pioneer bold experimentation. This is where we inspire the next big thing for American Whiskey like we’ve been doing for eight generations.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste and learn about these liquids while enjoying a specially crafted 4-course meal paired with a selection of custom cocktails and pours of other bourbons from The James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s family of brands. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Distiller’s Share® and other special offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

Visit our website to purchase your tickets today:

https://www.beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-supper-club-clermont

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, November 16th

• Time: Doors open at 6:00pm EDT, Dinner from 6:30 EDT - 9:00pm EDT

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+

• Drink Smart®

For more information, please visit beamdistilling.com/