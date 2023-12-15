× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Home for the Holidays 2023

The James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Home for the Holidays 2023

Join 7th and 8th generation Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe and The Kitchen Table Executive Chef as we celebrate the season with our annual Home for the Holidays event at our homeplace in Clermont, KY. You’ll enjoy a custom 3-course Beam family inspired menu with custom cocktails, followed by unique tastings and a special LIVE country music performance.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste unique liquids, enjoy a festive country music concert live in our Cocktail Grove, and stroll the historic grounds of The James B. Beam Distilling Co. decorated for the season. You will also have the opportunity to purchase limited offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost, the perfect choice for holiday gifts for yourself and the bourbon enthusiasts in your life.

Visit our website to purchase your tickets today:

https://www.beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=home-for-the-holidays-clermont

Event Details:

• Date: Friday, December 15th

• Time: Doors open at 6:00pm EST, event begins at 6:30pm and concludes at 9:00pm EST

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Attendees Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

For more information, please visit beamdistilling.com/