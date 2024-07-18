× Expand LOVE & Luke Hayes The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

The James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Clermont Supper Club

Join Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe at The Kitchen Table Restaurant and be among the first to enjoy the latest Knob Creek release from the James B. Beam Distilling Co. Each Clermont Supper Club features Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories from the First Family of Bourbon.

At Clermont Supper Club, guests taste the latest James B. Beam Distilling Co. releases alongside a specially crafted dinner paired with a selection of cocktails and pours from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio. Following dinner, guests have the opportunity to purchase limited offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

Be among the first to taste the innovative Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye, a blend of 9-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and 7-Year-Old Rye Whiskey. Enjoy a specially crafted dinner expertly paired with Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye cocktails and pours.

Don't miss this chance to experience the best of both worlds: the smooth sweetness of bourbon balanced by the bold spice of rye.

Space is limited. Book your spot at the Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Supper Club today.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, July 18th 2024

• Price: $275 (plus applicable taxes + fees)

• Time: 6:00 – 9:30 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

For more information call (502) 347-2920 or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-supper-club-clermont-2