Louisville Laughs Standup comedy with headliner Jamie Shriner

Jamie Shriner at The Caravan

Jamie Shriner is a Chicago-based comedian, writer, singer, and teaching artist.

Shriner combines her sweet and soulful singing voice with her blunt point of view to comment on the way she experiences the world around her, leaving audiences laughing and humming catchy tunes.

Credits include Kenan Thompson’s Road to NYC, The Onion (Features Contributor), The Laugh Factory Chicago, The Laughing Tap, Skyline Comedy Club, Zanies Chicago, Comedy Bar, Clearwater Comedy, The Drop, Milwaukee Comedy, and Wife Material (Creator)

Happens on the following Dates:

May 23, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 24, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 24, 2024, 9:30pm to 11:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 25, 2024, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 25, 2024, 9:30pm to 11:00pm Timezone: EDT

For more information, please call 502.634.1447 or visit cli.re/70451-jamie-shriner-at-the-caravan