Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of laugther at Comedy Night at Gravely.

January's show features veteran Louisville comic Tim Northern as well as a trio of comics from Nashville -- Ritu Tirthani, Taija Leftwich and Rhonda Sweat -- plus Louisville's Sherri Arnett.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and sample the new food offerings from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
