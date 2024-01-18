Comedy Night at Gravely
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of regional standup comics
Jan. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of laugther at Comedy Night at Gravely.
January's show features veteran Louisville comic Tim Northern as well as a trio of comics from Nashville -- Ritu Tirthani, Taija Leftwich and Rhonda Sweat -- plus Louisville's Sherri Arnett.
Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and sample the new food offerings from Grub at Gravely.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
For more information, please visit .cli.re/56490-jan.-18-comedy-night-at-gravely