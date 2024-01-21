Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville

× Expand Louisville Laughs 24 comics go head-to-head telling their best jokes

Jan. 21 Joke-Off

24 comics go head-to-head telling their best jokes.

A panel of judges, with help from the audience, will decide which jokes are better until only one winner is left.

This is always a fun time filled with laughter.

See you at TEN20 where you can also enjoy terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit cli.re/54707-jan.-21-joke-off