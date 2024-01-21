Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Jan. 21 Joke-Off

24 comics go head-to-head telling their best jokes.

A panel of judges, with help from the audience, will decide which jokes are better until only one winner is left.

This is always a fun time filled with laughter.

See you at TEN20 where you can also enjoy terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit cli.re/54707-jan.-21-joke-off

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville - 2024-01-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville - 2024-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville - 2024-01-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville - 2024-01-21 19:00:00 ical