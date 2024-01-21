Joke-Off - TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
24 comics go head-to-head telling their best jokes
Jan. 21 Joke-Off
24 comics go head-to-head telling their best jokes.
A panel of judges, with help from the audience, will decide which jokes are better until only one winner is left.
This is always a fun time filled with laughter.
See you at TEN20 where you can also enjoy terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.
For more information, please visit cli.re/54707-jan.-21-joke-off