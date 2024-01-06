Caravan Comedy Contest Finals - The Caravan Louisville

× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Contest finals

Jan. 6 Caravan Comedy Contest finals

Join us at The Caravan Comedy Club for the finals of the Caravan Comedy Contest.

Comics who advanced out of the opening rounds will do their best to make you laugh and win.

The Caravan Comedy Contest winner will get a paid feature spot at The Caravan and Krackpots in Ohio and a cash prize.

The audience helps decide who prevails.

For more information, please visit cli.re/54741-jan.-6-caravan-comedy-contest-finals