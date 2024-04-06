Japanese Calligraphy Workshop at KMAC

× Expand KMAC Japanese Calligraphy.

Japanese Calligraphy Workshop

Japanese calligraphy is translated to mean "the way of writing". It's one of the oldest traditional forms of art in Japan, and has been in existence since the 5th century. Join visiting artist, Yuriko Yamamoto and KMAC Educators in creating your learning the basics of this art form. Since we use a brush in India ink for writing letters, please wear clothes that you don't mind getting dirty. This workshop is a collaboration with the Japan/America Society of Kentucky (JASK). Snacks and libations will be provided.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops