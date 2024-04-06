Japanese Calligraphy Workshop at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Japanese Calligraphy Workshop

Japanese calligraphy is translated to mean "the way of writing". It's one of the oldest traditional forms of art in Japan, and has been in existence since the 5th century. Join visiting artist, Yuriko Yamamoto and KMAC Educators in creating your learning the basics of this art form. Since we use a brush in India ink for writing letters, please wear clothes that you don't mind getting dirty. This workshop is a collaboration with the Japan/America Society of Kentucky (JASK). Snacks and libations will be provided.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
502.589.0102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Japanese Calligraphy Workshop at KMAC - 2024-04-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Japanese Calligraphy Workshop at KMAC - 2024-04-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Japanese Calligraphy Workshop at KMAC - 2024-04-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Japanese Calligraphy Workshop at KMAC - 2024-04-06 10:00:00 ical