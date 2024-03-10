Japanese Stab Book Binding

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Japanese Stab Book Binding

Japanese Stab Binding is a unique book binding technique that has an extensive history and allows for endless creative variations. This one day workshop will expand your understanding of a more advanced book binding technique and all skill levels are encouraged to join. We will work together, step by step, to ensure that all participants leave the workshop with their own personal journal and new learned skills. Snacks and libations will be provided.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
502.589.0102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Japanese Stab Book Binding - 2024-03-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Japanese Stab Book Binding - 2024-03-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Japanese Stab Book Binding - 2024-03-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Japanese Stab Book Binding - 2024-03-10 13:00:00 ical