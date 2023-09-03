× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar Jay Stewart LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

Jay Stewart will return to La Vigne to perform classic covers and originals. As a young kid he had the chance to meet Joe Walsh of the Eagles and was truly inspired to one day write and record his own music. Stewart’s uncle worked with the Eagles in 1976 during the production and release of ‘Hotel California’. No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.

For more information call (502) 265-0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/