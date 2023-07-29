× Expand JD Shelburne Music LLC Hometown Banner

JD Shelburne New Album Hometown Celebration Concert

SUMMER CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!!

Kentucky Native JD Shelburne will host his 2023 NEW ALBUM Release Concert in his hometown of Taylorsville, KY on Saturday July 29, 2023! This will be his 6th hometown celebration concert that Shelburne will host in Downtown Taylorsville, KY to celebrate the release of his new album "Neon Hallelujah"! His new full-length album, co produced by Shelburne and Mike Proctor, will feature 14 tracks including the recent title track "Neon Hallelujah" that was premiered on The Boot in March. This album will also featuring a collaboration with the Legendary Oak Ridge Boys! Shelburne who has been featured on CMT, GAC, Newsmax, NBC and more will perform with his full Nashville band starting at 8:30pm on Main Street! Openers will begin at 7pm and those will be announced in the coming months. JD Shelburne was recently honored at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame among many other accomplishments he has received throughout his career. His last record-setting album celebration concert was featured on NBC Meet the Press!!!

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

TBA: 7:00-7:25pm

TBA: 7:40pm - 8:15pm

JD Shelburne: 8:30-10:00pm

Show is FREE to the public. Bring the family/ friends and a lawn chair to downtown Taylorsville and enjoy this outdoor concert made possible by all our sponsors.

4 Local Food vendors will be available. NOTE: all food slots are full.

**Welcome back!**

*Casa De Mia

*Smokin' Hot Catering

*Pappy's Kettle Korn & Funnel Cakes

*Four Moore's

*Main Street Cakes

VIP TICKETS ON SALE SOON!

Shelburne has performed over 2900 shows to date, opening for over 60 National Acts. He recently climbed #1 on the CMT 12 Pack as well as top 30 on country radio. He has been featured on Great American Country, Newsmax, Texas Roadhouse, NBC Meet The Press, NASCAR, MLB Network and many more!! Throughout his stellar career, he has shared the stage with the likes of ZZ Top, Marty Stuart, Clay Walker, Montgomery Gentry to Kellie Pickler! His highly anticipated new album "Neon Hallelujah" will be available on all social platforms Friday July 28th, the day before the show! Hard copies will also be available at the Hometown Concert at the merchandise stand. Shelburne wanted to celebrate the release of his 6th album by bringing a FREE CONCERT one last time back to his hometown fans.

Special thanks to the following sponsors for making this show possible!

****GOLD SPONSOR:

Devin Andersen | E & A Companies

Rogers Group Inc.

Karl Truman Law Office

Jay Mackin | Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

***SILVER SPONSOR:

John/Madge Day

Chris Smitha Barns

**BRONZE SPONSOR:

Stacey Koon | Spencer County Tourism

Four Roses Bourbon

Cash Express

To connect with management or sponsorships regarding the Hometown Celebration Concert, reach out to the contact page at jdshelburne.com