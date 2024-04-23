Jean Luther - Stitzel-Weller Distillery
Stitzel-Weller Distillery 3860 Fitzgerald Rd, Shively, Kentucky 40216
Jean Luther
Kick-off the week’s events on the lawn of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery for a cocktail party hosted by Garden & Gun editor in chief David DiBenedetto. Enjoy Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey cocktails and live music from Brother Smith and The Local Honeys while shopping curated goods from Kentucky makers. A stationed dinner by chef Lawrence Weeks, North of Bourbon and Ensō will showcase his unique Creole and Cajun roots, alongside cocktails from mixologist Em Sego of North of Bourbon restaurant.
For more information, please visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-launchparty/