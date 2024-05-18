Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers

Boyle County Public Library 307 West Broadway, Danville, Kentucky 40422

The 27th Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024 at The Boyle County Public Library and Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Historic Penn’s Store in Gravel Switch, Kentucky. The event is free and open to the public. Bestselling and award winning writers with a Kentucky connection will be reading from their work as well as offering their books for sale.

For more information, please call 859.332.7715 

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
859.332.7715
