Jefferson’s Seafood Boil - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Jefferson’s Seafood Boil

Enjoy delicious seafood, specialty bourbon, and live music by Zeno Jones. Ticket price includes one steamer bag and one bourbon tasting flight OR two signature cocktails. Tickets for sale online or in-person!

$65 per person/Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/668939695637

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502.482.3373
