Jefferson's Seafood Boil - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Jefferson’s Seafood Boil
Jefferson’s Seafood Boil
Enjoy delicious seafood, specialty bourbon, and live music by Zeno Jones. Ticket price includes one steamer bag and one bourbon tasting flight OR two signature cocktails. Tickets for sale online or in-person!
$65 per person/Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/668939695637
Info
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink