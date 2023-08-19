Jefferson’s Seafood Boil - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Jefferson’s Seafood Boil

Enjoy delicious seafood, specialty bourbon, and live music by Zeno Jones. Ticket price includes one steamer bag and one bourbon tasting flight OR two signature cocktails. Tickets for sale online or in-person!

$65 per person/Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/668939695637