Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival

Gaslight Square – Jeffersontown 10434 Watterson Trail, Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a eight-day extravaganza that has become a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown. 

For more information call 502-267-1674 or visit jtownchamber.com

502-267-1674
