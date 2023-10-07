Jeptha Creed Fall Festival

We’ve planned a full day of fun to kick off the fall season. Whether you’re coming for the live music, the local vendors, cornhole tournament, or the corn maze - we’ve got something for you!

Come join us for our first ever Fall Harvest Festival!

Live Music: Bourbon Legend (previously The Usual Suspects) from 12pm – 4pm & Josh Bogard from 7pm – 10pm

Local Vendor Booths from 12pm – 5pm

Cornhole Tournament – Signup Here

Painted Bourbon Barrel Silent Auction – Click here to learn more!

Gift Basket Raffles

Corn Maze

Food Trucks: DTs BBQ, Four Moores, more TBA

Spirit Tastings, Bar Service, & Gift Shop available all day.

More Fun Activities To Be Announced!

*Please note coolers, tents, and outside food/drink will not be permitted. We do recommend bringing blankets and chairs as it is lawn seating. Our patio furniture is first come first serve. There are not physical tickets, entry is granted via booking name information. Please bring a valid ID day of for check in.

For more information, please visit jepthacreed.com/