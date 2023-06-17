Jessamine Juneteenth Festival in Nicholasville, KY

Make you way to Clint Hayden Park in downtown Nicholasville for Jessamine’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival. The celebration in Jessamine County will feature live music, food vendors as well as several kid-friendly activities including inflatables, face painting, and much more. Bring the entire family and commemorate the federal holiday at the action-packed event.

For more information, please visit herveytownky.org/links/