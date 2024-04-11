× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy with touring headliner Jessica Michelle Singleton

Jessica Michelle Singleton Live at Monnik

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Aprill 11, in the upstairs event space at Monnik Beer Co. for a special standup comedy show with internationally touring comedian Jessica Michelle Singleton.

Raw and fast-paced, JMS has a unique style of comedy which delivers in a stream of consciousness flow, combining introspective observations and vulnerable personal stories coupled with ideas from her hyperactive, weird and slightly deranged imagination.

Her standup performances have received accolades from A-List stars like Jim Carrey, William H. Macy and Gerard Butler. Most recently, Jessica Michelle was the breakout star of Iliza's Locals, a series of mini-specials produced by Last Comic Standing winner, Iliza Shlesinger.

The show also features Louisville favorite Sean Smith.

Come for a night of laughter, terrific craft beer and delicious food from Monnik.

For more information, please visit cli.re/61207-jessica-michelle-singleton-live-at-monnik