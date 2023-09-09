× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar Joe D’Amato Live at La Vigne Wine Bar

Enjoy an entertaining Live performance by lead vocalist of Madmen Across the Water, Joe D’Amato. No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/