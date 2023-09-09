Joe D’Amato Live at La Vigne Wine Bar
to
La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
La Vigne Wine Bar
Joe D’Amato Live at La Vigne Wine Bar
Joe D’Amato Live at La Vigne Wine Bar
Enjoy an entertaining Live performance by lead vocalist of Madmen Across the Water, Joe D’Amato. No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.
For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor