Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Join us on September 1, 2023 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum for Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers!

Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) in 2019, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have consistently delivered chart-topping radio hits and energetic performances for nearly 15 years. The Radio Ramblers are seen by tens of thousands of bluegrass fans every year and since 2013 have become regular guests on the historic Grand Ole Opry. Their previous album, For The Record, for the Nashville-based label Billy Blue Records, was a Top 5 Billboard hit and remained on the charts for a record 13 months, producing multiple top 10 singles. Their latest all-Gospel album, Somewhere Beyond The Blue is receiving rave reviews with multiple IBMA Award nominations.

The band is also host of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, recently named IBMA's Event of the Year. In addition to band leader duties, Joe Mullins is an award-winning radio broadcaster who can be heard daily across the globe via Real Roots Radio and is also host of the syndicated radio program Front Porch Fellowship currently on over 200 radio stations worldwide. Most recently, he produced the IBMA’s Album of the Year, Industrial Strength Bluegrass for Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have generated an in-demand following on the national scene, allowing them to be one of today’s most heralded torch-bearers in mainstream bluegrass and gospel music.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/