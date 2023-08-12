HIMAwards at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

August 12, 2023 - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Woodward Theatre 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, KY, United States

Join us on August 12, 2023, for the HIMAwards at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Tickets are on sale now.  VIP seating is $50, and General Admission is $15. Join us in Owensboro, for the Hollywood Independent Music Awards Show - Everything Blue! Hosted by Todd Tilghman, winner of The Voice, and…

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/

Concerts & Live Music
270.926.7891
