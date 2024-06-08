× Expand Candace Barbee: The Grove John Moreland (2160 x 1080 px) - 1 John Moreland at The Grove featuring Ken Pomeroy

John Moreland at The Grove with Ken Pomeroy

Join us for an unforgettable night of music at The Grove featuring the incomparable John Moreland with special guest Ken Pomeroy on Saturday June 8th!

Bring a chair, reserve a table, cozy up by one of our firepits or enjoy the ultimate view from The Treehouse, our NEW 2,000+ sq ft viewing deck, The Treehouse!

John Moreland doesn’t have the answers, and he’s not sure anyone does. But he’s still curious, basking in the comfort of a question, and along the way, those of us listening feel moved to ask our own. “I don’t ever want to sound like I have answers, because I don’t,” he says. “These songs are all questions. Everything I write is just trying to figure stuff out.”

Moreland’s songs do feel intimate––like overheard conversations or solitary meditations. “I want to talk one-on-one to someone in a song,” he says. “I don’t want to address a group, really, because I think that’s when it’s easy to start pontificating––and it gets less honest.”

Letting things just be what they are is a powerful guiding force for Moreland, determining not just how he interacts with others, but how he treats himself. “When you remove boundaries and instead of holding back parts of yourself––when you say, ‘Okay, I’m going to put all of me into this,’” Moreland says, "You end up making music that nobody else could make.”

Showtime 7:00 pm CST

Gates 6:00 pm CST

The Feed Company will be on site serving food!

ADA Accessible

For more information, please call 270.629.4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com/