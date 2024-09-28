Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute

× Expand Carolyn Glodfelter 9-28-24 Johnny Cash Memorial

September marks the 21st year since the world lost Johnny Cash, which will be memorialized at the historic Plaza Theatre by Bennie Wheels & "Walkin' The Line" band, the #1 and most authentic live concert tribute to Cash working today! Bennie brings back the image and spirit of The Man In Black in Cash's Folsom Prison prime with his easy-going nature, deep bass-baritone vocals and a commanding stage presence. Backed by the amazing "Walkin' The Line" band, a group of true professionals who pride themselves on performing the music exactly the way everyone loves and remembers. Seeing is believing, and when you go "Walkin' The Line" with Bennie Wheels, there is no doubt that Johnny Cash's spirit lives on!

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/