Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens and Historic Home Tour of "Botherum"

Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens invites you to tour his historic home and gardens of Botherum, with 100% of the ticket proceeds to benefit the work of The Garden Club of Kentucky, Inc. Botherum has been named the ‘most charming home in America’. Built in 1851 by architect/builder John McMurtry, this Greek Revival home was commissioned by Kentucky attorney general Madison Conyers Johnson. Johnson was president of the Northern Bank of Kentucky, a confidant of Abraham Lincoln, and was married to Sally Ann Clay, sister of Cassius Clay. Botherum was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and has been meticulously restored by Carloftis into a showcase of Southern style, hospitality and grace. It has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Garden & Gun, and Southern Living, to name a few. This tour includes gardens of his home, carriage house, and the newly acquired original summer kitchen, JC Cock House, circa 1810, who was the first miller and had the first bakery west of the Alleghenies.

T﻿he Tour includes uneven ground and steps. The Tour is open to 12 and over. No pets please.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased prior to the event at Eventbrite.com

