Journalist and Author Cal Thomas to Speak at Asbury
In partnership with the Asbury University journalism department, veteran journalist and author Cal Thomas will speak at Asbury next Friday, March 24, at 3 p.m., for a student session and again at 7 p.m. for a public lecture in Hughes Auditorium. Learn more: asbury.edu/cal-thomas-2023
