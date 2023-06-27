Journey to Better Health for Men - Medical Transformation Center Louisville

to

Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223

Journey to Better Health for Men

Focus on Men's Health including: Men’s hormones, optimal aging, cellular aesthetics, sexual and urinary health, exercise and weight loss.

This free event is open to men interested in improving their overall health, wellness and appearance. Dr. Carl Paige of Medical Transformation Center will lead the discussion which includes audience Q&A.

For more information, please call 502.443.9962 

Info

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
502.443.9962
