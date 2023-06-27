Journey to Better Health for Men - Medical Transformation Center Louisville
to
Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223
Medical Transformation Center
Medical Transformation Center
Journey to Better Health for Men
Focus on Men's Health including: Men’s hormones, optimal aging, cellular aesthetics, sexual and urinary health, exercise and weight loss.
This free event is open to men interested in improving their overall health, wellness and appearance. Dr. Carl Paige of Medical Transformation Center will lead the discussion which includes audience Q&A.
For more information, please call 502.443.9962