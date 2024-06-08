The Journey Walking Tour - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

The Journey Walking Tour

Come take “the Journey” with us and see how Kentuckiana played a central role in the Underground Railroad as freedom seekers looked to flee bondage, including Thornton and Lucie Blackburn. This walking tour is free and will start in front of the Frazier History Museum. It will cover four stops on a two-mile route with immersive storytelling from our staff members.

We will gather at 9:30 a.m. with tours happening at 9:40 and 9:50 a.m. Each tour is limited to twenty people. The final stop will be at the On the Banks of Freedom installation behind the floodwall near the Frazier.

You’ll be just in time for a special unveiling and program at 11 a.m. by our partner IDEAS xLab called In our Elders’ Footprints, a new (Un)Known Project installation featuring over twenty sets of footprints from Black Louisville elders including activists, educators, and civil rights leaders.

These events are supported by the Louisville Metro Government Juneteenth Jubilee Commission.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Journey Walking Tour

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Walking Tour Times: 9:40 & 9:50 (each last approximately an hour)

Cost: Free (reservations required)

For more information, please call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/