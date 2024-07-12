July 12 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville continues July 12 at Planet of the Tapes on Barret Ave. with an opening round contest.

Comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's Funniest, and the audience helps judge who advances to the semifinals.

For more information, please call 502.634.1447 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73038/t/tickets

