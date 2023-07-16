Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - TEN20 Craft Brewery

× Expand Louisville Laughs 12 standup comics compete to be named Funniest Person In Louisville

July 16 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round

The Funniest Person in Louisville contest continues its second year with an opening-round contest at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics will compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories to advance to become named the Funniest Person in Louisville.

The audience helps decide who advances.

Join us for a night of laughter, competition, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/42840/t/tickets