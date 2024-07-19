× Expand Funniest Person Funniest Person

July 19 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville continues July 19 at Monnik Beer Co. in Germantown with an opening-round contest.

Comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's Funniest, and the audience helps judge who advances to the semifinals.

See you in the upstairs event room at Monnik Beer Co. Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer and terrific food

For more information, please call 502.634.1447 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73044/t/tickets