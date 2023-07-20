Comedy Night at Gravely

Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

July 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely standup showcase.

July's show features Cincinnati comedians Karinne Turnbow plus Louisville comics Eric Groovely, Peter Swanz and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Be there for a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Li'l Toasty's!

For more information, please visit cli.re/42834-july-20-comedy-night-at-gravely

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
