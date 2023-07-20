× Expand July 20 Comedy Night at Gravely A showcase of standup comedy featuring Karinne Turnbow

July 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely standup showcase.

July's show features Cincinnati comedians Karinne Turnbow plus Louisville comics Eric Groovely, Peter Swanz and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Be there for a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Li'l Toasty's!

For more information, please visit cli.re/42834-july-20-comedy-night-at-gravely