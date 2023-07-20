Comedy Night at Gravely
Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
July 20 Comedy Night at Gravely
A showcase of standup comedy featuring Karinne Turnbow
Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely standup showcase.
July's show features Cincinnati comedians Karinne Turnbow plus Louisville comics Eric Groovely, Peter Swanz and host Creig Ewing.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
Be there for a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Li'l Toasty's!
For more information, please visit cli.re/42834-july-20-comedy-night-at-gravely