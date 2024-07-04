× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation July 4th Freedom Celebration

July 4th Freedom Celebration at Wendell Moore Park

Spend July4th at Wendell Moore Park for pool games at the aquatic center and top of your celebration with a spectacular fireworks display over the lake beginning at 10pm! Bring your chairs and blankets and watch the night sky light up at the FREE event!

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/