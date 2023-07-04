July 4th Freedom Celebration at Wendell Moore Park
to
Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County Parks & Rec
July 4th Freedom Celebration
July 4th Freedom Celebration
Top of your 4th of July celebration with a spectacular fireworks display over the lake at Wendell Moore Park beginning at 10pm! Bring your chairs and blankets and watch the night sky light up at this FREE event!
For more information, please visit www.touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday