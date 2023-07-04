July 4th Freedom Celebration at Wendell Moore Park

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

July 4th Freedom Celebration

Top of your 4th of July celebration with a spectacular fireworks display over the lake at Wendell Moore Park beginning at 10pm! Bring your chairs and blankets and watch the night sky light up at this FREE event!

For more information, please visit www.touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
502.225.0655
