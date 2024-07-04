× Expand Picasa

July 4th at the Kentucky History Center & Museums

Join us at the Kentucky Historical Society this Fourth of July as we celebrate Kentucky's REVOLUTIONARY impact on the United States. So, grab your red, white, and blue and come enjoy a day of free historical games and crafts at the Old State Capitol. If you get hungry, don't worry - there are plenty of local restaurants open during lunchtime, where you can grab some delicious take-out food and join us for a picnic on the lawn. We'll have tours and hands-on activities available at all three sites, so bring the whole family and spend the day with us!

For more information, please call 502.564.1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events