Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - Falls City Taproom

July 6 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round

The Funniest Person in Louisville contest continues its second year with an opening-round contest at the Falls City Beer Taproom.

Comics will compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories to advance to become named the Funniest Person in Louisville.

The audience helps decide who advances.

Join us for a night of laughter, competition, great craft beer and food from the Falls City Kitchen.

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/42836/t/tickets