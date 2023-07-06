Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - Falls City Taproom
to
Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
July 6 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round
12 standup comics compete to be named Funniest Person In Louisville
July 6 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round
The Funniest Person in Louisville contest continues its second year with an opening-round contest at the Falls City Beer Taproom.
Comics will compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories to advance to become named the Funniest Person in Louisville.
The audience helps decide who advances.
Join us for a night of laughter, competition, great craft beer and food from the Falls City Kitchen.
For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/42836/t/tickets