The Jumpin Jive - NKU

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

Kathy Wade, Deondra means and more join the KSO Newport Ragtime Band to perform authentic ragtime, blues, stride, Dixieland, early jazz, swing and boogie-woogie. The songs from the 1890s-1930s are by Lil Armstrong, Eubie Blake, Cab Calloway, James Europe, W.C. Handy, Scott Joplin, Artie Matthews, Jelly Roll Morton, Clarence Smith, Fats Waller and more. Hep-Hep!

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit  kyso.org/event/the-jumpin-jive/

859.431.6261
