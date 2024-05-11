× Expand Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Vocalist Kathy Wade and Deondra Means

The Jumpin Jive - NKU

Kathy Wade, Deondra means and more join the KSO Newport Ragtime Band to perform authentic ragtime, blues, stride, Dixieland, early jazz, swing and boogie-woogie. The songs from the 1890s-1930s are by Lil Armstrong, Eubie Blake, Cab Calloway, James Europe, W.C. Handy, Scott Joplin, Artie Matthews, Jelly Roll Morton, Clarence Smith, Fats Waller and more. Hep-Hep!

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org/event/the-jumpin-jive/