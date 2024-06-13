Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round

to

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville contest kicks off on June 13 at Monnik Beer Co. in Germantown.

Comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's Funniest, and the audience helps judge who advances to the semifinals.

See you in the upstairs event room at Monnik Beer Co. Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer and terrific food.

For more information, please call 502.634.1447 or visit eventvesta.com/events/71489/t/tickets

Info

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.634.1447
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - 2024-06-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - 2024-06-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - 2024-06-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round - 2024-06-13 19:30:00 ical