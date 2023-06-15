× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 A showcase of standup comedy featuring Keith McGill

June 15 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular monthly standup comedy showcase at Gravely Brewing Co.

June's show features Keith McGill, a Louisville comedian, director, actor and teach who has performed comedy across the country, on cruise ships and on CMT and BET.

The show also features comedian Adam Minnick of Cincinnati. Adam has performed comedy all over the world.

Also on the show is Louisville favorite Annam Choudhry.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Join us for laughter, great craft beer and food from Lil' Toastys!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/40260-june-15-comedy-night-at-gravely